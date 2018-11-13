search
Front > TASE report

Tue: Teva and TASE edge higher

13 Nov, 2018 19:37
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Oil Refineries led the rises despite falling profits while Elbit led the declines today.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.24% to 1,648.24 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.24% to 1,484.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.18% to 379.88 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 345.97 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.10 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.354% at NIS 3.689/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.188% at 4.151/€.

On the market, Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 2.11% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index despite reporting a sharp fall in profits. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.74% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.45% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.38%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 1.23% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.11%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.35% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.86% on the day's biggest trading turnover. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.89% and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 1.05%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 13, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018