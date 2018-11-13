Tue: Teva and TASE edge higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.24% to 1,648.24 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.24% to 1,484.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.18% to 379.88 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.04% to 345.97 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.10 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.354% at NIS 3.689/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.188% at 4.151/€.

On the market, Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 2.11% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index despite reporting a sharp fall in profits. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 1.74% Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 0.45% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.38%. Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 1.23% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.11%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.35% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.86% on the day's biggest trading turnover. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.89% and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 1.05%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 13, 2018

