Tue: Teva and TASE lose more ground

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.68% to 1,550.32 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.92% to 1,398.75 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.94% to 345.71 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 340.38 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.37 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.397% at NIS 3.763/$ compared with yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.007% at 4.285/€.

On the market,Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.56% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.25% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.36%.Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.40% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 0.25%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.34% on the day's largest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.12%.

