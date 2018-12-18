search
Tue: Teva and TASE lose more ground

18 Dec, 2018 18:14
Globes correspondent

Teva and Opko led the losses today as the big banks again bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.68% to 1,550.32 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.92% to 1,398.75 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.94% to 345.71 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 340.38 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.37 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.397% at NIS 3.763/$ compared with yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.007% at 4.285/€.

On the market,Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.56% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.25% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.36%.Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.40% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 0.25%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.34% on the day's largest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.12%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 18, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

