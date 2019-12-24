Tue: Teva, big banks lift TASE

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.66%, to 1,687.66 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.55%, to 1,617.50 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.20% to 387.54 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.05%, to 367.20 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.14 billion in equities and NIS 2.65 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.173% today, at NIS 3.466/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.187% at NIS 3.839/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.91% and Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 2.12% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.07%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.55%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.07% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.38% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 0.78% and International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) rose 1.66%.

Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 2.07% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) fell 0.91%, Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.16% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.07%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 24, 2019

