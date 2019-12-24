search
Tue: Teva, big banks lift TASE

24 Dec, 2019 19:29
Teva and the big banks led the market higher today while Melisron led the declines.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.66%, to 1,687.66 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.55%, to 1,617.50 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.20% to 387.54 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.05%, to 367.20 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.14 billion in equities and NIS 2.65 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.173% today, at NIS 3.466/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.187% at NIS 3.839/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.91% and Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 2.12% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.07%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.55%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.07% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.38% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 0.78% and International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) rose 1.66%.

Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 2.07% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) fell 0.91%, Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.16% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.07%.

