Tue: Teva boosts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.39%, to 1,619.19 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.61%, to 1,680.02 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.20% to 683.24 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 371.07 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.86 billion in equities and NIS 5.07 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.701% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.259/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.144% lower, at NIS 3.943/€.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) led the market, rising 3.43% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 4.42% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.57%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.76% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.28%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.77%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.10% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.88%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 5.11% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 0.49% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.51%.

Outside the TA 35 Index, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT; TASE: GILT) was up 5.5% to continue its remarkable rise and Allot Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq:ALLT; TASE: ALLT) rose 10% on strong financial results.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 9, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021