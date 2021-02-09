search
Front

Tue: Teva boosts TASE

9 Feb, 2021 18:56
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva and ICL led the market higher today while Ormat ended its rally.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.39%, to 1,619.19 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.61%, to 1,680.02 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.20% to 683.24 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 371.07 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.86 billion in equities and NIS 5.07 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.701% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.259/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.144% lower, at NIS 3.943/€.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) led the market, rising 3.43% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 4.42% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.57%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.76% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 2.28%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.77%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.10% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.88%.

LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 5.11% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 0.49% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.51%.

Outside the TA 35 Index, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (Nasdaq: GILT; TASE: GILT) was up 5.5% to continue its remarkable rise and Allot Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq:ALLT; TASE: ALLT) rose 10% on strong financial results.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 9, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018