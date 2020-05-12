search
Tue: Teva bucks the market

12 May, 2020 18:33
Delek and Israel Chemicals led the market down today but Teva rose strongly after UBS raised its price target.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today, giving up morning gains. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.51%, to 1,438.15 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.64%, to 1,420.07 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.01%, to 426.87 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.22%, to 355.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.79 billion in equities and NIS 3.86 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar exchange rate down 0.313% from Monday at NIS 3.507/$ and the shekel-euro rate down 0.050% at NIS 3.804/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 6.11% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 4.41% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.86%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 3.30% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.66% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.53%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 12.68% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 5.34% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 5.62%. International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) rose 5.74%, Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) rose 3.84% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.26%.

