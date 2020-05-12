Tue: Teva bucks the market

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today, giving up morning gains. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.51%, to 1,438.15 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.64%, to 1,420.07 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.01%, to 426.87 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.22%, to 355.51 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.79 billion in equities and NIS 3.86 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar exchange rate down 0.313% from Monday at NIS 3.507/$ and the shekel-euro rate down 0.050% at NIS 3.804/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 6.11% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 4.41% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.86%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 3.30% on the day's biggest trading turnover, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.66% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 2.53%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 12.68% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 5.34% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 5.62%. International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) rose 5.74%, Electra Ltd. (TASE: ELTR) rose 3.84% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.26%.

