Tue: Teva climbs as ECB boosts market

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.90% to 1,562.74 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.90% to 1,449.69 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.36% to 361.03 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.14% to 363.22 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.41 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.055% today at NIS 3.612/$ from Monday's rate, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.333% at 4.041/€.

The market was boosted by comments from European Central Bank president Mario Draghi who spoke about plans for monetary easing. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.52% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 6.77% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 5.45% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 0.91%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.83%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.54% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.49%.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 6.66% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 3.62%. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 1.50%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.55% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.04% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

