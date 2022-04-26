Tue: Teva climbs on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.08%, to 2,004.95 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.03%, to 2,101.46 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.19% to 458.56 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.05% to 381.00 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.98 billion in equities and NIS 2.59 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.030% today from Monday, at NIS 3.292/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.425% lower at NIS 3.514/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, falling 1.04% on the day's biggest trading turnover. LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN; TASE LPSN) fell 4.65% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) fell 2.62%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.71%, NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 0.61% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.50%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.66% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.19%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.03% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.81%. Kanon Holdings (NYSE: KAN; TASE: KAN) rose 2.47% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 2.07%.

