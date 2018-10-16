Tue: Teva climbs strongly as TASE rebounds

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.42% to 1,613.07 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.31% to 1,456.36 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.85% to 388.06 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 347.09 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.08 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.469% at NIS 3.645/$ from yesterday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.490% at 4.223/€.

On the market, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.80% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.68%, Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 4.19% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.66%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 3.18% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.11%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.00% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.99%.

Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE:FTAL) fell 1.87% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 1.17%.

