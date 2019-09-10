search
Tue: Teva continues to lift TASE

10 Sep, 2019 19:57
Teva and Opko led the rises today but Azrieli and Shapir fell strongly.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.55% to 1,584.80 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.37% to 1,497.64 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.12% to 372.88 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.06% to 364.53 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.25 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.312% at NIS 3.538/$ from Monday, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.306% at 3.905/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 9.03% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 8.27%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.67% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 4.33%. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 3.45%.

Shapir Engineering and Construction Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) fell 4.08% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 2.32% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 3.90%, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) fell 2.88% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.17%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 10, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

