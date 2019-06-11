search
Front > TASE report

Tue: Teva drags TASE down

11 Jun, 2019 18:33
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva and Israel Chemicals led the TASE down today but Energean bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.38% to 1,553.85 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.44% to 1,443.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.07% to 358.06 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 361.35 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.31 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.112% today at NIS 3.581/$ from Monday's rate, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.015% at 4.051/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.49%, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.46% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.58%. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 3.70% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.28% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.66%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.36% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.96%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.54% and Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 0.99%.

Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.52% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.24% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.24%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 11, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018