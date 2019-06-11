Tue: Teva drags TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.38% to 1,553.85 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.44% to 1,443.21 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.07% to 358.06 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 361.35 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.31 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.112% today at NIS 3.581/$ from Monday's rate, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.015% at 4.051/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.49%, Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.46% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.58%. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 3.70% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.28% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.66%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.36% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.96%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.54% and Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 0.99%.

Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 2.52% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.24% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.24%.

