Tue: Teva falls sharply

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.15% to 4,232.42 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.97% to 4,191.13 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.37% to 694.17 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 426.00 points. The Insurance Index led the losses today, falling 2.5%. Turnover totaled NIS 4.61 billion in equities and NIS 4.72 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.17% lower from Monday, at NIS 2.938/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.268% higher, at NIS 3.399/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.80% on the day’s biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.29%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.69% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.57% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 4.40%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 3.37% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 3.27%, Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 1.17% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.67%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 9, 2026.

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