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Tue: Teva falls sharply

9 Jun, 2026 18:25
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva and the Insurance Index led the declines today as Enlight bucked the market.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.15% to 4,232.42 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.97% to 4,191.13 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.37% to 694.17 points. The TelBond 60 corporate bond index rose 0.03% to 426.00 points. The Insurance Index led the losses today, falling 2.5%. Turnover totaled NIS 4.61 billion in equities and NIS 4.72 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.17% lower from Monday, at NIS 2.938/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.268% higher, at NIS 3.399/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, falling 0.80% on the day’s biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.29%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.69% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 2.57% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 4.40%.

Enlight Renewable Energy (Nasdaq: ENLT; TASE: ENLT) rose 3.37% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Next Vision (TASE: NXSN) rose 3.27%, Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 1.17% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.67%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 9, 2026.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2026.

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