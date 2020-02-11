Tue: Teva fuels TASE rally

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.12%, to 1,732.56 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.24%, to 1,664.54 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.40% to 425.09 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.23%, to 368.14 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.29 billion in equities and NIS 3.22 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.088% today at NIS 3.419/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.379% at NIS 3.732/€.

On the market,Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.02% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 4.43% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.52% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 4.22%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.74% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.43%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.97%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.20% and Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 3.61%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.30% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 0.70%, Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.23% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.55%.

