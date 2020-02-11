search
Tue: Teva fuels TASE rally

11 Feb, 2020 18:42
Teva and Energean led the market higher today but Delek and Perrigo led the declines.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.12%, to 1,732.56 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.24%, to 1,664.54 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.40% to 425.09 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.23%, to 368.14 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.29 billion in equities and NIS 3.22 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.088% today at NIS 3.419/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.379% at NIS 3.732/€.

On the market,Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.02% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 4.43% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.52% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 4.22%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.74% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.43%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.97%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.20% and Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 3.61%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.30% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 0.70%, Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.23% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 0.55%.

