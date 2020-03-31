Tue: Teva fuels TASE rally

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose again today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.54%, to 1,329.58 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.67%, to 1,276.88 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.34%, to 334.23 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.15%, to 342.97 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.87 billion in equities and NIS 6.35 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.586% lower than Monday's rate, at NIS 3.565/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.632% lower, at NIS 3.900/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 10.97%. Fattal Holdings (TASE: FTAL) rose 19.29% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 12.91%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.40%, Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.40% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.01%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 3.16% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.45%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.04% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.58%.

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (IFF) (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) fell 4.91% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.87% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 3.38%.