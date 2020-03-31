search
Front > TASE report

Tue: Teva fuels TASE rally

31 Mar, 2020 18:45
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva and Fattal led the market higher today but NICE Systems fell.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose again today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.54%, to 1,329.58 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.67%, to 1,276.88 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.34%, to 334.23 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.15%, to 342.97 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.87 billion in equities and NIS 6.35 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.586% lower than Monday's rate, at NIS 3.565/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.632% lower, at NIS 3.900/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 10.97%. Fattal Holdings (TASE: FTAL) rose 19.29% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 12.91%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.40%, Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 2.40% and Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.01%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 3.16% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.45%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 3.04% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.58%.

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. (IFF) (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) fell 4.91% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 3.87% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 3.38%.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018