Tue: Teva fuels TASE rally

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.89%, to 1,607.97 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.97%, to 1,660.29 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose2.33% to 630.69 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01% to 370.04 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.75 billion in equities and NIS 3.55 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.365% higher from Monday, at NIS 3.300/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.035% lower, at NIS 3.970/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 4.74% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 6.75% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.44% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.92%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.21% and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) rose 0.45%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 9.12% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.72%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.17% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.59%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 2, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021