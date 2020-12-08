search
Tue: Teva gains but TASE slips

8 Dec, 2020 18:31
Teva and the big banks rose today but NICE, ICL and Energean led the market down.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.29%, to 1,462.93 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.27%, to 1,510.33 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.03%, to 519.17 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.01%, to 363.93 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.37 billion in equities and NIS 3.37 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.746% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.248/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.656% lower, at NIS 3.936/€.

On the market, Energean Oil & Gas plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) fell 9.75% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.80%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.68% and Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) fell 0.82%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.56% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.04%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.43% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.36%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.21% and Sapiens International NV (Nasdaq: SPNS; TASE: SPNS) rose 1.43%. Maytronics Ltd. (TASE:MTRN) rose 1.51% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.97%.

