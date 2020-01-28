search
Tue: Teva gains end TASE losing streak

28 Jan, 2020 20:18
Teva and Elbit Systems led the market higher today but Delek fell sharply.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.05%, to 1,696.63 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.12%, to 1,637.32 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.75% to 420.51 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.13%, to 368.56 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.62 billion in equities and NIS 4.11 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.087% today at NIS 3.455/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.233% at NIS 3.802/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 4.50% today for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 2.94% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.24%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.21% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.32% but Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.73% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.95%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 3.60% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.74% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 1.72%, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 2.09% and Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.54%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 28, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020

