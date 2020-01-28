Tue: Teva gains end TASE losing streak

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.05%, to 1,696.63 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.12%, to 1,637.32 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.75% to 420.51 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.13%, to 368.56 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.62 billion in equities and NIS 4.11 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.087% today at NIS 3.455/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.233% at NIS 3.802/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 4.50% today for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) rose 2.94% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.24%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.21% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.32% but Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 0.73% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.95%.

Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 3.60% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.74% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) fell 1.72%, Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 2.09% and Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.54%.

