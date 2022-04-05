Tue: Teva helps TASE sustain rally

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.61%, to 2,056.09 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.53%, to 2,147.06 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.62% to 492.67 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 383.58 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.40 billion in equities and NIS 3.74 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.125% from Monday, at NIS 3.205/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.462% lower at NIS 3.515/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market, rising 3.31% on the day's biggest trading turnover. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.82% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.34% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.71%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.39% and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.58%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.45% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.29%.

NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.30% and Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 2.49%. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.75% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 5.87%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 5, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.