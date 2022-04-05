search
Front > TASE report

Tue: Teva helps TASE sustain rally

5 Apr, 2022 18:50
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva and ICL led the gains today while NICE Systems and Nova led the declines.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.61%, to 2,056.09 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.53%, to 2,147.06 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.62% to 492.67 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.03% to 383.58 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.40 billion in equities and NIS 3.74 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.125% from Monday, at NIS 3.205/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.462% lower at NIS 3.515/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market, rising 3.31% on the day's biggest trading turnover. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.82% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.34% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.71%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.39% and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.58%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.45% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.29%.

NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 2.30% and Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 2.49%. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 3.75% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 5.87%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 5, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018