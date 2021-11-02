search
Front > TASE report

Tue: Teva jumps, lifts TASE

2 Nov, 2021 18:27
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva rebounded strongly from recent losses while the banks and Harel declined today.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.73%, to 1,874.86 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.84%, to 1,963.23 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.26% to 583.43 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 393.64 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.77 billion in equities and NIS 4.03 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.128% from Monday, at NIS 3.130/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.091% lower at NIS 3.63/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today rising 10.28% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover, following a landmark legal victory in a California court on opioid. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.54%, OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 3.63% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.63%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.53% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 0.95%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 1.53% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.85% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.40%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.23%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.39%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.52%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.87%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 2, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018