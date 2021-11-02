Tue: Teva jumps, lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.73%, to 1,874.86 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.84%, to 1,963.23 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.26% to 583.43 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 393.64 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.77 billion in equities and NIS 4.03 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.128% from Monday, at NIS 3.130/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.091% lower at NIS 3.63/€.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) led the market today rising 10.28% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover, following a landmark legal victory in a California court on opioid. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 1.54%, OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 3.63% and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 3.63%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 0.53% and Azrieli Group (TASE: AZRG) rose 0.95%.

Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 1.53% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 0.85% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.40%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.23%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.39%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.52%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.87%.

