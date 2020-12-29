search
Tue: Teva leads TASE down

29 Dec, 2020 19:05
Teva and Opko led the declines today but Rami Levy bucked the market on the news that he is set to win the auction to buy Israir.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.67%, to 1,484.44 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.59%, to 1,546.79 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.63%, to 531.56 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.03%, to 367.55 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.76 billion in equities and NIS 2.99 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.124% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.212/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.265% higher, at NIS 3.936/€.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) led the market, rising 0.1.95% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 0.61% and outside the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Rami Levy Chain Stores Hashikma Marketing 2006 Ltd. (TASE:RMLI) rose 2.89% on the news that it has likely won the auction to buy Israir Airlines and Tourism Ltd..

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 4.34% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.10%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.93% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.45%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.27%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.81% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.07%.

