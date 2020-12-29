Tue: Teva leads TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.67%, to 1,484.44 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.59%, to 1,546.79 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.63%, to 531.56 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.03%, to 367.55 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.76 billion in equities and NIS 2.99 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate 0.124% lower from Monday, at NIS 3.212/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.265% higher, at NIS 3.936/€.

NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) led the market, rising 0.1.95% on the day's biggest trading turnover, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 0.61% and outside the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Rami Levy Chain Stores Hashikma Marketing 2006 Ltd. (TASE:RMLI) rose 2.89% on the news that it has likely won the auction to buy Israir Airlines and Tourism Ltd..

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 4.34% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 3.10%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.93% and Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 2.45%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.27%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.81% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.07%.

