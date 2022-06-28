search
Tue: Teva leads TASE gains

28 Jun, 2022 18:52
Teva, Delek and the banks rose strongly today but Airport City lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.16%, to 1,865.73 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.11%, to 1,929.23 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.17% to 415.21 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.17% to 371.38 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.26 billion in equities and NIS 4.14 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 1.148% today from Monday, at NIS 3.436$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 1.096% higher at NIS 3.635/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 5.24% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 2.90%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 3.13% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 2.47%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 1.58% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.25%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.84% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.02%.

Airport City (TASE: ARPT) fell 2.94% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Kenon Holdings (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) fell 2.49%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 6.45%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 28, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

