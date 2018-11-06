Tue: Teva leads TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.68% to 1,622.17 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.61% to 1,464.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.14% to 383.51 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.28% to 346.06 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.09 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.244% at NIS 3.700/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.410% at 4.206/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.05% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.26% on the day's biggest trading turnover. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.98%, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 2.46% and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 2.84%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.88%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.67%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.53% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.67%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 5.98% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after publishing its third quarter results and revising fourth quarter guidance downwards. Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) fell 1.95%.

