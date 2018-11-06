search
Tue: Teva leads TASE higher

6 Nov, 2018 18:55
Teva and the big banks led the market up today but Ormat fell hard after revising guidance downwards.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.68% to 1,622.17 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.61% to 1,464.22 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.14% to 383.51 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.28% to 346.06 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.09 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.244% at NIS 3.700/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.410% at 4.206/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.05% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.26% on the day's biggest trading turnover. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.98%, Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 2.46% and Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 2.84%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.88%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.67%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.53% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.67%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 5.98% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index after publishing its third quarter results and revising fourth quarter guidance downwards. Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) fell 1.95%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 6, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018

