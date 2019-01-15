Tue: Teva leads TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.69% to 1,495.45 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.70% to 1,357.49 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.57% to 355.73 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.20% to 342.59 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.11 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.355% at NIS 3.670/$ from Monday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.074% at 4.195/€.

On the market, Gazit-Globe Ltd. (NYSE: GZT; TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 2.59% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) rose 2.52% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.95%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.80% on the day's biggest trading turnover, after yestewrday's big fall. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.15% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.22%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.44% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) fell 0.99%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 15, 2019

