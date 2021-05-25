search
Tue: Teva leads TASE losses

25 May, 2021 18:37
The market fell today despite strong gains by Bezeq, NICE Systems and the banks.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.12%, to 1,692.56 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.35%, to 1,767.51 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.56% to 572.65 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 384.26 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.81 billion in equities and NIS 3.14 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.522% from Monday, at NIS 3.247/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.183% lower, at NIS 3.973/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.69% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 2.56% after reporting its third quarter results and Perrigo Company (Nasdaq:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 2.49%.Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA fell 1.71% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.58%.

Energix Renewable Energies Ltd. (ENRG) rose 3.49% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 3.08% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 2.13%.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.40% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.19%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.26% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.19%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 25, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

