Tue: Teva leads TASE slide

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today as it reopened for a short week during the Sukkot holiday. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 1.04%, to 1,848.18 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 1.20%, to 1,880.34 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 2.36% to 378.60 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.21% to 364.19 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.43 billion in equities and NIS 1.41 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 1.560% today from last Friday, at NIS 3.580/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.622% higher at NIS 3.477/€.

On the market, Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 9.95% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 7.85% and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 5.99%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.84% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 1.79%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.12%.

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 5.03% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 5.09% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) rose 1.69% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 2.31%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 11, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.