Tue: Teva leads strong TASE gains

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose strongly today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 2.13%, to 1,449.11 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 2.39%, to 1,423.50 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 3.51%, to 449.34 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.13%, to 354.98 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.83 billion in equities and NIS 4.34 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar exchange rate down 0.658% from Monday at NIS 3.472/$ and the shekel-euro rate down 0.186% at NIS 3.924/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.88% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 3.91% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.58% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) continued its hot streak, rising 0.56%.

Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.23%, Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.68%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 1.16% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.66%.

Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) fell 1.02%, for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index, and was one of only three companies to fall today on the index.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, AudioCodes Ltd. (Nasdaq: AUDC; TASE: AUDC) rose 8.81%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 16, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020