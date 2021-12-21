search
Tue: Teva leads strong TASE rebound

21 Dec, 2021 18:23
Teva, Perrigo and the banks led the rises today but Elbit Systems fell again.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.31%, to 1,897.20 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.44%, to 1,975.64 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.14% to 533.31 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.13% to 395.25 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.09 billion in equities and NIS 2.74 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.381% from Monday, at NIS 3.164/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.541% higher at NIS 3.572/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 4.81% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 3.97%. OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) rose 5.61% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.18%.

<href="http://www.bankleumi.co.il/english/english.shtml" target="new">Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.31%, on the biggest trading turnover of the day. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.75%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.14%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 2.42%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 1.91% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 0.55%.

