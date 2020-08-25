Tue: Teva lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.23%, to 1,413.63 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.23%, to 1,440.64 points; but the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.30%, to 497.42 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.09%, to 360.24 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.42 billion in equities and NIS 2.57 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel 0.059% down from Monday at NIS 3.400/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.293% lower at NIS 4.017/€. On the market, The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 3.78% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.85% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.26%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 3.23% and Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 5.13% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 5.64% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Matrix IT Ltd. (TASE:MTRX) fell 3.94%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 2.29% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 2.41%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 1.21% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.25%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delta Galil Industries Ltd. (OTC: DELTY; TASE: DELT) rose 17.96% after buying an online retail company and Fox-Wizel Ltd. (TASE: FOX) rose 9.92% after reporting strong second quarter results.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 25, 2020 © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020