search
Front > TASE report

Tue: Teva lifts TASE

22 Nov, 2022 19:23
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva and Delek led the gains today but Hapoalim and Leumi lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.78%, to 1,891.35 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.34%, to 1,912.92 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.41% to 370.01 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 369.20 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.53 billion in equities and NIS 4.25 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.318% from yesterday, at NIS 3.475/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.533% higher at NIS 3.567/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 6.89% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 4.50% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 3.72%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.93% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.61%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.86% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.78%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK fell 6.37% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.96% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.47%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.46%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 22, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018