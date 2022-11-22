Tue: Teva lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.78%, to 1,891.35 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.34%, to 1,912.92 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.41% to 370.01 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 369.20 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.53 billion in equities and NIS 4.25 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.318% from yesterday, at NIS 3.475/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.533% higher at NIS 3.567/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 6.89% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) rose 4.50% and Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 3.72%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.93% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.61%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.86% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.78%.

Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK fell 6.37% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.96% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) fell 0.47%, and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank fell 0.46%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 22, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.