Tue: Teva lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.12%, to 1,856.46 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.21%, to 1,871.99 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.77% to 355.30 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.20% to 366.59 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.02 billion in equities and NIS 3.47 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.146% from Monday, at NIS 3.433/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.058% lower at NIS 3.619/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 5.49% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.26% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.65%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.55% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.28%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.46%

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.95% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 1.43%.

