Tue: Teva lifts TASE

13 Dec, 2022 18:48
Globes correspondent

Teva and NICE Systems led the strong gains on the market today but ICL declined.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.12%, to 1,856.46 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.21%, to 1,871.99 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.77% to 355.30 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.20% to 366.59 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.02 billion in equities and NIS 3.47 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.146% from Monday, at NIS 3.433/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.058% lower at NIS 3.619/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 5.49% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 3.26% and Bezeq Israel Telecommunications Company Ltd. (TASE:BZEQ) rose 1.65%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.55% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.28%, and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.46%

ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.95% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 1.43%.

