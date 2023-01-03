Tue: Teva lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.11%, to 1,788.20 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.27%, to 1,811.93 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.99% to 360.34 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.12% to 365.26 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.43 billion in equities and NIS 4.42 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.369% from Monday, at NIS 3.532/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.911% lower at NIS 3.719/€.

On the market, Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 4.38% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.84% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.96%. Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.31% Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 0.83% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 1.99%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.79% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 1.36%,ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.15%, and OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 3.28% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, beleaguered G-City (TASE: GZT) rose 5.88% as it continues to sell assets to pay its debt burden.

