Tue: Teva lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.79%, to 1,744.67 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.90%, to 1,737.19 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.41% to 329.66 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.39% to 361.07 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.67 billion in equities and NIS 3.38 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.734% from Monday, at NIS 3.650/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.015% higher at NIS 3.935/€.

Ashtrom Group (TASE: ASHG) rose 6.03% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 5.49%. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.21%.

Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.38% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.28%, Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 0.35% and First International Bank of Israel (TASE:FTIN1; FTIN5) rose 2.32% after reporting strong fourth quarter results.

Shikun & Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) fell 6.85% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.25%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE fell 1.30%, and OPC Energy (TASE: OPCE) fell 1.75%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 3.06% after reporting disappointing fourth quarter results.

