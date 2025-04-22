Tue: Teva lifts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.28% to 2,468.06 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.38% to 2,509.33 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.15% to 439.73 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 398.70 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.81 billion in equities and NIS 4.96 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.758% from Monday, at NIS 3.72/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.408% higher at NIS 4.277/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 5.89% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Energean plc (LSE: ENOG; TASE: ENOG) rose 4.02% and Delek Group (TASE: DELKG) rose 1.23%.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) rose 2.24%, Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) rose 3.41% and Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) rose 2.37%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank rose 2.30%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE:ESLT) fell 4.05% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market today, falling 0.05% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.71%. Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.65%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE:ELAL) fell 1.92%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 22, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.