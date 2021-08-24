search
Front > TASE report

Tue: Teva lifts TASE as rally continues

24 Aug, 2021 18:54
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva and NICE were the biggest climbers on the TA 35 Index today as Elbit and ICL lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today for the fith straight session. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.44%, to 1,752.50 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.83%, to 1,812.67 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.98% to 549.20 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 389.74points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.62 billion in equities and NIS 2.79 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.372% from Monday, at NIS 3.218/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.217% lower, at NIS 3.777/€.

On the market Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.47% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.73%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market, rising 1.04% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.40%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT fell 1.39% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.29%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.09% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.07%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.46% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.17%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 24, 2021

Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021

Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018