Tue: Teva lifts TASE as rally continues

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today for the fith straight session. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.44%, to 1,752.50 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.83%, to 1,812.67 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.98% to 549.20 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.02% to 389.74points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.62 billion in equities and NIS 2.79 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.372% from Monday, at NIS 3.218/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.217% lower, at NIS 3.777/€.

On the market Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.47% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) rose 1.73%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) led the market, rising 1.04% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 0.40%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT fell 1.39% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 1.29%. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.09% and ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.07%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.46% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.17%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 24, 2021

Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021