Tue: Teva loses more ground on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.08% to 1,525.02 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.09% to 1,372.55 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.05% to 372.70 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.18% to 346.18 points. Trading turnover was NIS 822.7 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.415% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.631/$ and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.324% at 4.238/€.

On the market, Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) rose 4.43% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.89%, Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 1.88% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.47%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.83% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.71% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 1.45%. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 0.14% on the day's largest trading turnover.

