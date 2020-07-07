Tue: Teva pushes TASE down

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.27%, to 1,389.12 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.57%, to 1,362.59 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.58%, to 444.39 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.98%, to 357.87 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.73 billion in equities and NIS 4.75 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar exchange rate up 0.232% from Monday at NIS 3.450/$ and the shekel-euro rate down 0.036% at NIS 3.895/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.47% and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 3.37%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.57% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.40%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.88% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.02%.

Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) rose 8.42% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Shapir Industry and Engineering (TASE: SPEN) rose 4.36%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.33% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.28%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.76% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 2.47%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 2.61%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 7, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020