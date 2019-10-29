Tue: Teva rally continues on flat TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index was unchanged at 1,660.83 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.15% to 1,584.38 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.22% to 379.13 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.13% to 369.16 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.20 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.028% today at NIS 3.530/$ from Monday's exchange rate, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.092% at 3.913/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.49% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.26% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) rose 1.66%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.07%, Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 1.13% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.89%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.60% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.90% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.03%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.74% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 0.99%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 29, 2019

