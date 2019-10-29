search
Tue: Teva rally continues on flat TASE

29 Oct, 2019 18:40
Teva and Elbit Systems led the gains today while Israel Chemicals lost ground.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index was unchanged at 1,660.83 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.15% to 1,584.38 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.22% to 379.13 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.13% to 369.16 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.20 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.028% today at NIS 3.530/$ from Monday's exchange rate, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.092% at 3.913/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 1.49% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.26% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) rose 1.66%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 1.07%, Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) rose 1.13% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.89%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.60% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.90% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) fell 1.03%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.74% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 0.99%.

