Tue: Teva rally fails to lift TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) was mixed today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.63%, to 1,395.54 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.38%, to 1,375.55 points; but the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.65%, to 461.77 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.21%, to 353.21 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.66 billion in equities and NIS 3.12 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar exchange rate down 0.348% from Monday at NIS 3.434/$ and the shekel-euro rate up 0.303% at NIS 3.877/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.18% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.73%. Gazit-Globe Ltd. ( TASE: GZT; TSX: GZT) rose 3.88% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Fattal Holdings (1998) Ltd. (TASE: FTAL) rose 2.78%,Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.71% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.17% despite the resignation of its chairman after a dispute with the controlling shareholder Searchlight.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 2.16% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.35% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 3.57%. Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) fell 3.85% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.44% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.46%.

