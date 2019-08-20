Tue: Teva rally gains steam

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.27% to 1,580.80 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.45% to 1,490.23 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.21% to 369.35 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.07% to 365.56 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.01 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.592% at NIS 3.524/$ from Monday, and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.762% at 3.905/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 6.95%, for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today, a steep rise for the second successive session, on news that Endo had settled for modest compensation on the opioid legislation with the State of Ohio. The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 2.95% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 1.41% on news of an Israel defense contract win. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.25%, Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) rose 1.75% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 1.41%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.59% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 3% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 1.39% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 0.64% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 20, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019