Tue: Teva recovery boosts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.83% to 1,540.82 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.85% to 1,431.18 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.68% to 354.69 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 360.11 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.22 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.578% today at NIS 3.612/$ from Monday's rate, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.076% at 4.065/€.

On the market, Shapir Engineering & Industry Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) rose 3.25% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.06%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.67%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.57% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.70%. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 1.97% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.16% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 3.38% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 2.32%. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 2.26%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.71% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.04%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 4, 2019

