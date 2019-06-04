search
Front > TASE report

Tue: Teva recovery boosts TASE

4 Jun, 2019 19:14
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Teva and Shapir led the gains today but Cellcom and Partner continued to fall.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.83% to 1,540.82 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.85% to 1,431.18 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.68% to 354.69 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.10% to 360.11 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.22 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.578% today at NIS 3.612/$ from Monday's rate, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.076% at 4.065/€.

On the market, Shapir Engineering & Industry Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) rose 3.25% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.06%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 1.67%, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.57% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 2.70%. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 1.97% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.16% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 3.38% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 2.32%. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 2.26%, NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.71% and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.04%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 4, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2018