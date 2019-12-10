Tue: Teva resumes fall

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange were flat today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.01%, to 1,687.89 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.06%, to 1,616.15 points and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.27% to 384.26 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.11%, to 370.35 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.22 billion in equities and NIS 4.86 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.173% today, at NIS 3.465/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.130% lower, at NIS 3.838/€.

On the market, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 2.54% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.89% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 2.52%. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) (NYSE: IFF; TASE: IFF) fell 2.46% and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 1.21%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 2.13% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.56%.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.76% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.54%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 2.13% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.05%. Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.53% and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 0.84%. Outside the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 5.57%, continue its recent good form following its successful offering.

