Tue: Teva resumes surge

19 Nov, 2019 22:21
Globes correspondent

The main indices rose today, although Teva was the only advancer among the leading stocks. Gazit Globe rose strongly on raised guidance, while Cellcom and Partner fell back.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.39%, to 1,672.32 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.51%, to 1,597.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.36%, to 380.02 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.04%, to 370.03 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.44 billion in equities and NIS 2.93 billion in bonds..

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.17% lower, at NIS 3.4570/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.01% lower, at NIS 3.8291/€.

Teva led trading today, and resumed its recent surge, rising 5.53%. Bank Leumi fell 1.69%; Nice Systems fell 3.12%; Discount Bank fell 1.09%; and Israel Chemicals fell 0.58%.

Gazit Globe rose 6.07% after it raised its guidance and announced a share and bond buyback program and plans to expand investment in Canada. Partner and Cellcom retreated after their advance yesterday, by 7.97% and 5.70%. Can-Fite reported that it had received a patent for a drug to treat sexual dysfunction, and rose 6.57%. Protalix gave up some of its gains from yesterday, falling 13.64%.

