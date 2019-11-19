Tue: Teva resumes surge

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.39%, to 1,672.32 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.51%, to 1,597.08 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.36%, to 380.02 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.04%, to 370.03 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.44 billion in equities and NIS 2.93 billion in bonds..

On the foreign exchange market, the representative shekel-dollar rate was set 0.17% lower, at NIS 3.4570/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.01% lower, at NIS 3.8291/€.

Teva led trading today, and resumed its recent surge, rising 5.53%. Bank Leumi fell 1.69%; Nice Systems fell 3.12%; Discount Bank fell 1.09%; and Israel Chemicals fell 0.58%.

Gazit Globe rose 6.07% after it raised its guidance and announced a share and bond buyback program and plans to expand investment in Canada. Partner and Cellcom retreated after their advance yesterday, by 7.97% and 5.70%. Can-Fite reported that it had received a patent for a drug to treat sexual dysfunction, and rose 6.57%. Protalix gave up some of its gains from yesterday, falling 13.64%.

