Tue: Teva revival maintains momentum

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.65% to 1,525.80 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.53% to 1,368.50 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.39% to 373.22 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.14% to 344.51 points. Trading turnover was NIS 970.6 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.164% from yesterday's exchange rate at NIS 3.655/$ and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.040% at 4.261/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.88% to maintain its recent rally. Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 2.38% and Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 3.89% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Mazor Robotics Ltd. (TASE:MZOR) rose 3.63%, Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 3.41% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 1.15%.

Partner Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: PTNR; TASE: PTNR) fell 2.61% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 index. Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 0.06% on the day's biggest trading turnover. First International Bank of Israel (TASE: FTIN) fell 1.19%, Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.81% and Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 1.27%.

