Tue: Teva slumps as TASE sags

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.86% to 1,570.23 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.86% to 1,432.15 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 1.06% to 377.44 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 1.06% to 377.44 points. Trading turnover was NIS 867.1 million.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.166% at NIS 3.619/$ from Monday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate down 0.246% at 4.099/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 4.93% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover. Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 2.76% and Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) fell 1.04%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.37%, and Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 0.33%.

Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.48% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 0.38% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 0.20%.

