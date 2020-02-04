search
Tue: Teva soars again as TASE recovery continues

4 Feb, 2020 19:25
Teva rose strongly for the second successive day but Harel and Phoenix led the declines.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.67%, to 1,690.87 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.71%, to 1,630.18 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.06% to 416.31 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.20%, to 367.12 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.88 billion in equities and NIS 2.78 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.058% today at NIS 3.448/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.058% at NIS 3.809/€.

On the market,Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 8.91% for the biggest rise today on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover, having risen 6.07% yesterday. Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 5.71% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 5.06%. Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) rose 2.12%, Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 2.15% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.74%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.75% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.28%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.95% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.25% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 2.19%, The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 2.71% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 2.81%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.11%.

Outside the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Allot Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq:ALLT; TASE: ALLT) rose 26.1% on strong fourth quarter results.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 4, 2020

