Tue: Teva soars again as TASE recovery continues

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.67%, to 1,690.87 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.71%, to 1,630.18 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 2.06% to 416.31 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.20%, to 367.12 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.88 billion in equities and NIS 2.78 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.058% today at NIS 3.448/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.058% at NIS 3.809/€.

On the market,Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 8.91% for the biggest rise today on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover, having risen 6.07% yesterday. Shikun u'Binui Holdings Ltd. (TASE: SKBN) rose 5.71% and Strauss Group Ltd. (TASE:STRS) rose 5.06%. Paz Oil Company Ltd. (TASE:PZOL) rose 2.12%, Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 2.15% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.74%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.75% and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.28%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 0.95% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 3.25% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 2.19%, The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) fell 2.71% and Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) fell 2.81%. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.11%.

Outside the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Allot Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq:ALLT; TASE: ALLT) rose 26.1% on strong fourth quarter results.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 4, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020