Tue: Teva soars, lifts TASE

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.55%, to 1,688.48 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.43%, to 1,630.72 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.29% to 418.15 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.06%, to 370.63 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.51 billion in equities and NIS 2.97 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate unchanged today at NIS 3.470/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.039% at NIS 3.861/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 8.94% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 6.87%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.87%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.66% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.72%.

Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 3.74% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 3.08%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.59%,Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.26% and Shapir Engineering and Industries Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) fell 3.17%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.06% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 14, 2020

