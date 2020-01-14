search
Tue: Teva soars, lifts TASE

14 Jan, 2020 19:23
Teva and Perrigo led the rises on the market today while Delek led the declines.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.55%, to 1,688.48 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.43%, to 1,630.72 points and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.29% to 418.15 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.06%, to 370.63 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.51 billion in equities and NIS 2.97 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate unchanged today at NIS 3.470/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set up 0.039% at NIS 3.861/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 8.94% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 6.87%. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.87%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.66% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 0.72%.

Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) fell 3.74% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index and Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) fell 3.08%. Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.59%,Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 1.26% and Shapir Engineering and Industries Ltd. (TASE: SPEN) fell 3.17%. Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.06% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

