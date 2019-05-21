search
Tue: Teva turnaround boosts TASE

21 May, 2019 18:57
Teva and Phoenix lifted the market today but Bezeq and NICE Systems fell.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.61% to 1,570.93 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.69% to 1,453.82 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.14% to 369.35 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index was unchanged at 357.07 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.02 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.700% today at NIS 3.598/$ from Monday, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.615% at 4.012/€.

On the market, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 3.96% and The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. (TASE: PHOE1;PHOE5) rose 4.94% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 3.03%, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 2.96% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.18%.

Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 2.90% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 1.71% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.26% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.89%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on May 21, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

