Tue: Tower acquisition boosts TASE

15 Feb, 2022 19:15
Globes correspondent

Tower soared on its acquisition by Intel while the banks rose following the Russian pullback.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.35%, to 1,977.32 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.30%, to 2,065.77 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.94% to 489.57 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 387.73 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.48 billion in equities and NIS 2.69 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.134% from Monday, at NIS 3.225/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.770% lower at NIS 3.658/€.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) led the market, rising 36.36% on a huge trading turnover, following Intel's announcement that it was buying the chipmaker for $5.8 billion, at a 60% premium on yesterday's market price. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.33%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.28%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.60% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.39%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.85% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after it was revealed that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway had sold its entire stake in the company. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.02%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.88% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.84%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 4.33% due to the fall of energy prices on world markets after the easing of tensions on the Ukrainian border.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 15, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.

