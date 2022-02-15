Tue: Tower acquisition boosts TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 1.35%, to 1,977.32 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 1.30%, to 2,065.77 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.94% to 489.57 points. The All Bond corporate bond index rose 0.09% to 387.73 points. Turnover totaled NIS 2.48 billion in equities and NIS 2.69 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 1.134% from Monday, at NIS 3.225/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.770% lower at NIS 3.658/€.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) led the market, rising 36.36% on a huge trading turnover, following Intel's announcement that it was buying the chipmaker for $5.8 billion, at a 60% premium on yesterday's market price. Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 2.33%, Bank Leumi (TASE:LUMI) rose 2.28%, Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) rose 1.60% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) rose 1.39%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 2.85% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today after it was revealed that Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway had sold its entire stake in the company. NICE-Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE:NICE) fell 1.02%, ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 1.88% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) fell 1.84%.

Outside of the Tel Aviv 35 Index, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE:DLEKG) fell 4.33% due to the fall of energy prices on world markets after the easing of tensions on the Ukrainian border.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 15, 2022.

