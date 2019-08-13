search
Tue: US relaxation on China tariffs boosts TASE

13 Aug, 2019 18:29
Globes correspondent

Teva, Perrigo and Delek led the rises today but Cellcom continued its plunge.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.35% to 1,611.03 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.61% to 1,509.06 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 1.39% to 364.54 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.08% to 367.23 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.17 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate up 0.258% at NIS 3.493/$ from Monday, and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.497% at 3.920/€.

On the market, Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 3.84% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) rose 2.16%, Delek Group Ltd. (TASE: DLEKG) rose 1.92% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) rose 0.36%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.72% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.51%.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 3.41% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 4.86% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) fell 2.69%, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) fell 1.18% and Amot Investments Ltd. (TASE:AMOT) fell 1.70%. Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 1.03% and Israel Discount Bank (TASE: DSCT) fell 0.90%.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 13, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019

