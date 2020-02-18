search
Tue: Virus recession concerns hit markets

18 Feb, 2020 18:53
Tower led the TASE down after disappointing results but Elbit Systems bucked the market.

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.80%, to 1,714.02 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.75%, to 1,656.20 points and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.65% to 422.21 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.15%, to 369.36 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.52 billion in equities and NIS 4.05 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.350% today at NIS 3.416/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.420% at NIS 3.6999/€.

On the market, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 8.21% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover after reporting disappointing fourth quarter results. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 5.74% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.42%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.31% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 4.54%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.88%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.05% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.56%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 3.42% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 0.66% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.48%.

