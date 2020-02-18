Tue: Virus recession concerns hit markets

The main indices on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.80%, to 1,714.02 points, the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.75%, to 1,656.20 points and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.65% to 422.21 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index fell 0.15%, to 369.36 points. Turnover totaled NIS 1.52 billion in equities and NIS 4.05 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate down 0.350% today at NIS 3.416/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.420% at NIS 3.6999/€.

On the market, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) fell 8.21% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index on the day's biggest trading turnover after reporting disappointing fourth quarter results. LivePerson Inc. (Nasdaq: LPSN); TASE: LPSN) fell 5.74% and NICE Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: NICE; TASE: NICE) fell 0.42%. Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) fell 2.31% and parent company Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) fell 4.54%. Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) fell 1.88%, Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) fell 1.05% and Mizrahi Tefahot Bank (TASE:MZTF) fell 0.56%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) rose 3.42% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Delek Drilling LP (TASE: DEDR.L) rose 0.66% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 0.48%.

