Tue: Wall Street losses weigh on TASE

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.11% to 2,460.91 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.25% to 2,531.95 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.98% to 473.16 points. The All Bond corporate bond index fell 0.05% to 400.13 points. Turnover totaled NIS 21 billion in equities and NIS 4.1 billion in bonds.

On the foreign exchange market, the Bank of Israel set the representative shekel-dollar rate up 0.365% from Monday, at NIS 3.579/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set 0.627% higher at NIS 3.757/€.

Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) led the market today, rising 0.60% on the day's biggest trading turnover. Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) rose 3.58% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. ICL (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) rose 2.23% and parent company Israel Corp. (TASE: ILCO) rose 3.08%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA rose 0.93% and NewMed Energy (TASE: NWMD) rose 2.77%.

Nova Ltd. (Nasdaq:NVMI; TASE:NVMI) fell 4.44% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today. Camtek (Nasdaq: CAMT; TASE: CAMT) fell 1.72% and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE:TSEM) fell 1.33%. Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 2.22% and Shufersal Ltd. (TASE:SAE) fell 1.19%.

